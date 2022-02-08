ROSEMONT — A Celebrity Bartender Bash will benefit the families of recently killed or injured Illinois police officers — including fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and wounded Officer Tyler Bailey.
Set for 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 4, the event will be at Murray Bros. Caddyshack, 9546 Balmoral Ave., Rosemont, and is sponsored by the Illinois Public Pension Fund Association, which administers the Heroes Family Fund.
In addition to the Bradley officers, the event will also benefit the families of Aurora Officer Brian Shields and Sgt. Ken Thurman, who both died from complications of COVID-19; and Bensenville Officer Steven Kotlewski, who was severely wounded responding to a call.
“The Celebrity Bartender Bash will be a fun outing for a vital cause,” said IPPFA President James McNamee in a news release. “Law enforcement officers constantly put their lives on the line, and unfortunately more and more of them pay with their livelihoods or lives. Let’s show these heroes and their families how much we appreciate their sacrifices.”
Well-known athletes, media personalities and other celebrity bartenders will pour drinks at the event while music is provided by Prizefighter. Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased at the door or online at ippfa.org. The event is for ages 21 and over.
The Heroes Family Fund is the charitable arm of the IPPFA. Benefits are available to the families of police officers and firefighters who are members of IPPFA member pension boards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.