Now Hiring sign (copy)

Signs such as this are actually not as common in the Great Lakes region as they are across the United States, a new survey has found.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Job resignation rates are relatively low in the Great Lakes states compared with the rest of the nation, WalletHub reported Wednesday.

Wisconsin (10th), Michigan (11th), Iowa (12th), Minnesota (14th) and Illinois (15th) had among the 15 lowest resignation rates in the nation.

Using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the report found that in the last month, Iowa tied for the fourth-lowest resignation rate, 2.1%. Vermont, Virginia, Maine, California, Connecticut and Pennsylvania also had that rate.

