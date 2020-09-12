SPRINGFIELD — Republicans in the Illinois House on Thursday unveiled a single charge they hope to bring against Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan, accusing him of “conduct unbecoming to a legislator or which constitutes a breach of public trust.”
House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, introduced that charge during the first day of hearings of a Special investigative Committee that is looking into Madigan’s role in a bribery and extortion scheme involving utility giant Commonwealth Edison.
Madigan so far has not been charged with any crime and he has strenuously denied engaging in any wrongdoing, a fact that Democrats on the six-member panel pointed out repeatedly.
Madigan was implicated in the scheme when officials at ComEd entered a deferred prosecution agreement in July with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District in Chicago. In that agreement, the company admitted that over a period of years, it awarded lobbying jobs and contracts to close associates of Madigan in an effort to win his favor for legislation that benefited the company.
Although Madigan has not been charged with a crime, U.S. Attorney John Lausch has said there is an ongoing investigation into the matter and his office has issued a subpoena to Madigan’s office for documents and records of communication related to efforts to secure jobs at ComEd or its parent company Exelon for several named individuals.
Ron Safer, an attorney and former federal prosecutors who is working with the House Republicans, noted that the committee’s job is not to determine whether Madigan committed a crime, but rather whether he engaged in conduct unbecoming to a legislator of which constitutes a breach of public trust.
In addition to the formal charge, Republicans also said they are seeking “voluntary” witnesses to testify and produce documents. Those include Madigan himself and several people mentioned in the U.S. Attorney’s subpoena.
Among those are Michael McClain, a ComEd lobbyist who has been a close confident of Madigan, as well as Fidel Marquez, a former high-ranking ComEd official who was charged last week with conspiracy to commit bribery, and former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore.
The committee adjourned without setting a date for its next meeting. Welch said that he and the ranking Republican member, Rep. Tom Demmer, of Dixon, first need to consult with the U.S. Attorney’s office in order to avoid interfering with the ongoing federal investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!