Gambling (copy)

A report indicates Illinois may soon consider online casino-style gambling as a way to raise money for the state.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois is one of several states poised to allow online casino-style gaming to help offset pandemic relief funding losses, a new report indicates.

A report by Bonus.com said states have bills to pay and with federal funds drying up, they may look to alternative revenue sources instead of raising taxes on their residents.

Illinois already allows online sports betting, which has been a cash cow for the state. Since March 2020, Illinois has become one of the top sports betting markets in the country.

Recommended for you