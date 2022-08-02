Robin Kelly

U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Matteson

Friday, Congresswoman Robin Kelly voted to pass H.R. 1808, Assault Weapons Ban Act of 2022, which passed by a vote of 217 to 213. The Assault Weapons Ban Act restores and updates the prior assault weapons ban that kept weapons of war out of local communities for a decade before Republicans opposed its renewal.

“Time and again we’ve seen the deadly effects assault weapons have on our communities,” said Kelly.

“I’ve listened to testimony from medical providers across the country about why these weapons of war are so deadly and why victims shot with these weapons often cannot be saved. We have data showing that violence decreases when these weapons are banned. It’s clear that we cannot carry on as is. I voted to pass the assault weapons ban because it will save lives.”

Recommended for you