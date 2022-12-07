Illinois State Capitol building (copy)
Illinois State Capitol building in Springfield.
 Capitol News Illinois, file

SPRINGFIELD — It wouldn’t be the holidays without competing religious displays inside the Illinois State Capitol.

Inside the capitol rotunda, there’s a tall Christmas tree from the secretary of state’s office and privately funded displays from other religions: a Christian nativity scene, a Jewish menorah and a display from the Satanic Temple of Illinois.

Separately at the Illinois State Capitol, Bill Dolan, Bernie Lutchman and Beth Rodgers talked about the nativity scene, and Minister Adam, of the Satanic Temple of Illinois, talked about their display.

Recommended for you