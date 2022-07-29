teacher shortage (copy)

To deal with teacher shortages, a proposal regarding lower requirements to bring teachers into Illinois is being discussed.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

SPRINGFIELD — A leading education expert is offering some advice to help address Illinois’ ongoing teacher shortage.

According to a recent report from the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents, 88 percent of districts in the state reported problems filling teaching jobs and more than 75 percent say the problem is getting worse.

Dan Coupland is dean of the Graduate School of Education and chairman of the education department at Hillsdale College. He said it’s time to revisit what is required of those who lead a K-12 classroom.

Recommended for you