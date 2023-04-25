Courthouse

The Everett McKinley Dirksen United States Courthouse in Chicago on Monday.

 The Center Square/Brett Rowland

CHICAGO — Prosecutors played the highlights of dozens of secretly recorded calls and meetings during their closing argument Monday, using the defendants’ own words against them in the Commonwealth Edison bribery case.

“There isn’t an envelope in this world big enough to fit all the money that ComEd paid out,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Diane MacArthur told the jury. She said the scheme wasn’t money in envelopes. Instead, the bribes were no-show jobs, lucrative contracts and a seat on the utility’s board of directors, MacArthur said.

Prosecutors charged former state lawmaker and lobbyist Michael McClain, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, former ComEd lobbyist John Hooker and former contract lobbyist Jay Doherty, with a multi-year scheme to gain former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan’s backing for legislation that would benefit the utility’s bottom line.

