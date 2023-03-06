Pritzker (copy)

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker

 Capitol News Illinois/File

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday highlighted a proposed grant program that would direct $70 million per year over the next three years to school districts facing the greatest teacher shortages.

The Teacher Pipeline Grant Program, which Pritzker included in his budget proposal to lawmakers, would target vacancies in 170 school districts that account for 80 percent of all unfilled teaching positions in Illinois. The districts would have “maximum flexibility” to decide how the funds are disbursed, according to a news release.

Funds could be used for signing bonuses, housing stipends, down-payment assistance and providing residencies or apprenticeships, among other hiring incentives. Districts may also use the funding to reimburse tuition and fees or to provide teaching supplies, coaching and additional school support.

Recommended for you