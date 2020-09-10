SPRINGFIELD — In an appearance at Illinois State University, Gov. J.B. Pritzker took questions on the spread of the virus at colleges and universities, ongoing contact tracing efforts and the potential distribution of a vaccine once it becomes available.
Pritzker said when it comes to a vaccine, the state will have to be ensured of its safety before it will distribute it, and he was skeptical that such a vaccine would be ready by November.
He also said the state is “well along the way” to putting a distribution plan together for a vaccine.
“We want to make sure that the people who are most vulnerable are reached first, people who are most at risk,” Pritzker said. “Because of the jobs that they have, our frontline workers, our nurses, our doctors, etc., we want to make sure that they are covered, and so on…There’ll be a list by priority and of course by availability of that vaccine.”
He said Bradley University, which instituted a two-week quarantine for all students from Sept. 8 through Sept. 23, “made a wise choice for their campus,” but such a decision might not work for every university.
Bradley students will be required to quarantine in their residence hall, Greek house, apartments or houses for two weeks as the campus goes to remote learning. Pritzker said it is better to have students quarantine in place on campus rather than sending them home where they could infect others.
More than 1,300 Illinois State University students have tested positive for the virus since the fall semester began, and the rolling seven-day positivity rate was 13.7 percent as of Wednesday, according to the WGLT-FM radio station.
Pritzker was asked if the state was quick enough to distribute funding to help counties set up contact tracing efforts since places like McLean County, where the university is located, were overwhelmed with new cases.
“The state has distributed that money as fast as it could,” Pritzker said, noting that the legislative session allowing for the distribution of funding lasted only four days in May. “That allowed us to distribute those funds to the various county boards of health, to the county departments of health, and then they’ve been in the process of hiring up since then.”
Pritzker said the Illinois Department of Public Health does not dictate to local health departments how quickly such contact tracing programs should get up and running.
“There is a partnership, and it’s a good partnership, but it is up to the county departments to make the decisions about how, how quickly, etc. they’re able to hire, and we’ve distributed those funds so that they could hire.”
Later Wednesday, Pritzker’s office said there are more than 2,100 contract tracers working throughout the state through the various county health departments. All local health departments are receiving grants to hire and train more contact tracers, according to a spokesperson for the governor.
The City of Chicago and Cook County are “working through their own process to hire their additional contact tracers” and are expected to begin hiring in October, according to the spokesperson.
Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government and distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!