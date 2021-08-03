staff report
On Friday, Gov. JB Pritzker signed several pieces of legislation that were passed this session by the Illinois General Assembly, including:
HB 26
Description: Establishes new internet accessibility requirements for school districts to ensure that all students with disabilities can fully participate in any curriculum content delivered online.
Action: Signed
Effective: Aug. 1, 2022
HB 88
Description: Addresses existing inequities impacting communities of color by expanding eligibility for the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program to individuals with a drug felony conviction.
Action: Signed
Effective: Three months after becoming law
HB 117
Description: Requires employers of 25 and more people to participate in the Illinois Secure Choice Savings Program.
Action: Signed
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 633
Description: Allows Illinois residents to maintain a vegetable garden on private property.
Action: Signed
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 679
Description: Aligns the power of attorney for healthcare with the declaration of mental health treatment.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
HB 704
Description: Allows a surrogate decision-maker to use the findings of a licensed out-of-state physician or healthcare provider in end-of-life decisions.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
HB 714
Description: For the examination of health care records, expands the definition of a “health care practitioner” to include any therapist or counselor.
Action: Signed
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 734
Description: Allows a civil no-contact order to become permanent at the request of a victim, if there is a conviction for criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual abuse or aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
Action: Signed
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 739
Description: Allows health care professionals to provide prescription antibiotic drugs for the treatment of trichomoniasis to the sexual partner(s) of individuals infected with trichomoniasis without physical examination.
Action: Signed
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 741
Description: Updates provisions relating to the Bright Start and Bright Directions College Savings Programs.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
HB 796
Description: Adds the University of Illinois to the Public University Uniform Admission Pilot Program starting with the 2022-23 academic year.
Action: Signed
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 809
Description: Clarifies that the Joint Labor and Management Committee (JLMC) is not required to operate a community outreach program, maintain a master register of eligible candidates or contract with a testing agency to establish or operate a program or register for fulltime firefighter placements.
Action: Signed
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 814
Description: Allows the court to deposit money from a ward’s estate into a qualified tuition program under 529 of the Internal Revenue Code.
Action: Signed
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 835
Description: Streamlines how funds are distributed within the Lawyers’ Assistance Program Fund.
Action: Signed
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022, except that the provisions amending the State Finance Act take effect July 1, 2022
HB 842
Description: Clarifies the assessment of fees under the Adult Guardianship Article of the Probate Act.
Action: Signed
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 862
Description: Creates a seven-year statute of limitation on unpaid fines from municipal ordinance violations.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
HB 1068
Description: Facilitates a pathway to permanent guardianship for Illinois Department of Children and Family Services youth, based on the best interests of the child.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
HB 1158
Description: Expands the number of members that serve on a Chicago Public Schools local school council from 13 to 15 voting members by adding two fulltime student members beginning with the 2021-22 school year.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
HB 1162
Description: Inserts the word opioid as part of the instruction, study and discussion on effective methods for the prevention and avoidance of drugs and the dangers of opioid and substance abuse in the school code.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
HB 1710
Description: Alters the requirements for the Superintendent of the Illinois School for the Deaf and the Superintendent of the Illinois School for the Visually Impaired.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
HB 1719
Description: Amends various articles of the school code to replace the terms “school guidance counselor” and “guidance counselor” with the term “school counselor.”
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
HB 1742
Description: A victim of non-consensual contact may provide a written statement to a family member obtain a no contact order.
Action: Signed
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 1746
Description: Requires school boards to appoint at least one employee to act as a liaison for students in the legal custody of Department of Children and Family Services and to ensure proper communications are made to the Department’s Office of Education and Transition Services.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
HB 1760
Description: Requires 50% of an Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development grant to be paid to the local government at the time of the grant award and allows a grantee to opt out of the advance payment.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
HB 1776
Description: Requires Department of Children and Family Services to pay a per diem rate for inpatient psychiatric stays at a hospital with pediatric or adolescent inpatient psychiatric units beyond medical necessity.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
HB 1777
Description: Makes revisions regarding how the City of Chicago covers costs related to injury of police and firemen.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
HB 1779
Description: Requires individual and group health plans to cover bio-marker testing.
Action: Signed
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 1785
Description: Requires a school board to hold at least three public hearings prior to closing a school building unless the building has been deemed unsafe by a licensed entity.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
HB 1803
Description: States that all monies deposited under the Unlicensed Practice, Violation, Civil Penalty section of the Collection Agency Act shall be deposited into the Financial Institution Fund.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
HB 1805
Description: Permanently establishes the Call4Calm text line to connect individuals to mental health support in their area.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
HB 1931
Description: Adds use or disposal of surplus real estate by a municipality to the definition of an industrial project.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
HB 3025
Description: Requires the Department of Healthcare and Family Services to provide reimbursement for epilepsy services via telehealth.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
HB 3882
Description: Expands the definition of police vehicle to include watercraft, recreational off-highway vehicle, all-terrain vehicle and aircraft.
Action: Signed
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 673
Description: Expands the definition of “restorative measures” in the School Code by stipulating that it also means increasing student accountability if the incident of bullying is based on religion, race, ethnicity, or any other category that is identified in the Illinois Human Rights Act.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
SB 692
Description: Creates the Coal Tar Sealant Disclosure Act. Addresses pavement sealants, but does not apply to sealants used for roofing applications.
Action: Signed
Effective: Jan. 1, 2023
SB 695
Description: Extends by five years the current sunset date (from December 31, 2021, to December 2026) for the Illinois EPA’s “fast-track” rulemaking authority to adopt regulations under the federal Clean Air Act (CAA).
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
SB 701
Description: Expands the definition of abuse under the Adult Protective Services Act, requires the Department on Aging to offer a trauma-informed training program, and a demonstration project to create an assessment tool to identify at-risk seniors.
Action: Signed
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 755
Description: Requires the Department of Children and Family Services to make contact information available for a youth’s court appointed guardian ad litem, if a youth-in-care, current foster parent/caregiver or caseworker requests it.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
SB 765
Description: Allows the program administrator of the First Time Weapon Offender Program to be appointed by the Chief Judge of each Judicial Circuit.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
SB 820
Description: Cleans up language in the School Code based on changes that were adopted as part of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus’ Education and Workforce Equity Act.
Action: Signed
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 915
Description: Makes various changes to state parks designations.
Action: Signed
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 919
Description: Adds four members the Broadband Advisory Council to represent underrepresented and ethnically diverse communities.
Action: Signed
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 1056
Description: Makes numerous technical changes to the Illinois Pension Code.
Action: Signed
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022. Certain changes to the Illinois Pension Code and the changes to the State Mandates Act are effective immediately
SB 1566
Description: Adds whether a person is pregnant or the parent of an infant to the list of factors that should be considered when withholding or minimizing an imprisonment sentence.
Action: Signed
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 1588
Description: Makes changes for travel insurance under the Illinois Insurance Code.
Action: Signed
Effective: 90 days after signed
SB 1611
Description: Allows the Secretary of State to accept electronic signatures for documents.
Action: Signed
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 1638
Description: Requires all public universities to provide a report to students containing relevant, independent and accurate data related to the student’s major and the occupational outlook of that field of study.
Action: Signed
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 1650
Description: Extends the deadline to file a claim for benefits for a line of duty death.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
SB 1656
Description: Adds the Mass Animal Mortality Event (MAME) amendment to the Dead Animal Disposal Act (DADA). Defines a MAME as an event in which large numbers of animals die or are at an increased risk of mortality due to disease, natural disaster or any other non-disease related event.
Action: Signed
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 1657
Description: Establishes continuing education requirements for persons registered to install, service, recondition or repair a weighing or measuring device used in trade or commerce.
Action: Signed
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 1658
Description: Updates the requirements of sealing on weights and measures.
Action: Signed
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 1675
Description: Amends language relating to automatic enrollment of employees into the State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan.
Action: Signed
Effective: July 1, 2021
SB 1677
Description: Allow no-contact orders to also prohibit contact through electronic communication.
Action: Signed
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 1681
Description: Includes probation officers, as law enforcement officers for line of duty compensation.
Action: Signed
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 1723
Description: Amends the Illinois Public Accounting Act to improve the exam process
Action: Signed
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 1730
Description: Requires public corporations to report the self-identified sexual orientation and self-identified gender identity of its directors.
Action: Signed
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 1753
Description: Requires surplus line insurance providers to show efforts to include all variable provisions of the master policy.
Action: Signed
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 1765
Description: Requires each state agency to increase diversity through interview panels and reporting.
Action: Signed
Effective: July 1, 2022
SB 1771
Description: Expands Health Worker Background Checks to include Department of Corrections employees.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
SB 1780
Description: Requires a mobile park owner to provide water to each household for three days, instead of five, if a water supply is disrupted. This requirement does not apply if the disruption of water service originates from factors that are outside the control of the mobile home park.
Action: Signed
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 1786
Description: Requires the Department of Human Services to create and maintain a post-secondary mental health database and resource page.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
SB 1790
Description: Requires the Department of Financial and Professional Regulation to publish on its website information concerning the process for requesting a rehearing and the process for restoring a license after the successful completion of a term of probation, suspension or revocation of a license for physicians and chiropractors licensed under the Medical Practice Act.
Action: Signed
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 1795
Description: Clarifies that the statutory fiduciary duties a member owes to a member-managed company and its other members do not limit any fiduciary duties owed at common law.
Action: Signed
Effective: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 1799
Description: Provides that general assistance funds are explicitly included in existing provisions prohibiting the accumulation of township funds that exceed an amount equal to or greater than 2.5 times the annual average expenditure of the previous three fiscal years.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
