SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — About 500 Illinois National Guard members will be heading to Washington, D.C., where they will stay until mid-March for a "security mission," Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday.
The U.S. Defense Department asked for Illinois guard troops to assist federal and local agencies to secure the capital as fears remain of violence due to dissatisfaction with the November election results. The request follows the Jan. 6 violent siege of the Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump that left five dead and others injured.
“The U.S. Department of Defense has asked Illinois to assist federal and local agencies in this continued effort, and Major General Neely and I are ready to ensure that the state of Illinois continues its proud legacy of protecting our democracy,” Pritzker said. “Ultimately, we must root out the dark forces of racism, white supremacy and disinformation that have created this moment, but until we do that, our extraordinary troops will deploy with honor.”
The Illinois contingent will join approximately 7,000 National Guard members from throughout the country. That number is expected to fall to 5,000 by the end of February.
“We are deploying these forces in support of civilian law enforcement based on threat-levels against the U.S. Capitol. These threats were assessed by the FBI and other federal agencies,” said Maj. Gen. Rich Neely, the Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard. “Our soldiers and airmen are committed to the defense of both our nation and our state. We have asked a lot of them in the last year and each time these men and women have answered the call and upheld their oath to defend and support the U.S. Constitution. I could not be more proud of these Soldiers and Airmen.”
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued a bulletin Wednesday warning "some ideologically-motivated violent extremists with objections to the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition ... could continue to mobilize to incite or commit violence."
Illinois' National Guard soldiers will be in Washington, D.C., by the start of next week along with a small group of Illinois Air and National Guard airmen.
The National Guard soldiers and airmen, are expected to remain on duty in the nation’s capital until mid-March. While Illinois National Guard members who deployed for the presidential inauguration have since returned to Illinois, approximately 50 members of that mission have volunteered to return for this mission. The Illinois Army National Guard’s Chicago-based 108th Sustainment Brigade and its subordinate battalion, the North Riverside-based 198th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, will provide the bulk of the Illinois National Guard force for the Washington, D.C. mission.
