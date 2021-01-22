Gov. JB Pritzker praised executive action announced by President Joe Biden’s administration in response to the pandemic.
“One year and one day since the first known COVID-19 case was identified in the United States, I’m incredibly heartened to see the Biden-Harris administration step up to the herculean task of providing a truly cohesive, prepared, robust national response to COVID-19 that saves lives, protects our healthcare workers, supports small businesses, gets children back into schools, and promises the economic recovery Americans deserve,” Pritzker, who often criticized the Trump administration for a lack of cohesive pandemic response, said in a statement Thursday.
Biden announced plans to sign a number of executive orders aimed at combatting the pandemic in his first days in office, ranging from masking requirements on federal property to invoking the Defense Production Act to coordinate the federal government’s efforts to “produce, supply, and distribute personal protective equipment, vaccines, tests, and other supplies for the nation’s COVID-19 response.”
That act allows presidents to compel domestic industries “to expedite and expand the supply of materials and services,” such as vaccine materials or personal protective equipment, “from the U.S. industrial base needed to promote the national defense.”
Biden’s plan would also reportedly steer more funding to local and state governments to aid in vaccination efforts.
The state has received more than 1.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with just over 900,000 delivered to providers and 524,050 allocated as part of the federal government’s pharmacy partnership program to vaccinate long-term care residents.
Of those, 572,389 doses have been administered, 90,752 of which were part of the long-term care effort. Administrators reported 34,649 vaccines administered on Wednesday alone.
