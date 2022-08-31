Pritzker at news conference
Gov. JB Pritzker speaks at a campaign-sponsored news conference Tuesday, saying abortion rights will be a central issue in the 2022 elections. 
 Blueroomstream.com

SPRINGFIELD – Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker said Tuesday that abortion rights will be a central issue in the 2022 election, not just in his bid for reelection but in races up and down the ballot.

That includes races for Congress and the Illinois Supreme Court as well as the governor’s race and state legislative contests.

Speaking at a news conference with officials from political advocacy arms of Planned Parenthood organizations, Pritzker said the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in June overturning Roe v. Wade changed the focus of the 2022 elections and gave voters – particularly women – a new motivation to vote this fall.

Recommended for you