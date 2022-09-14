SPRINGFIELD — Saying Illinoisans’ safety will be at risk, an Illinois senator is calling for a full repeal of the Safety, Accountability and Fairness Equity Today Act, or SAFE-T Act.

State Sen. Don DeWitte, R-St. Charles, also is providing a petition online where Illinois residents can urge the repeal.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the bill into law last year, which will abolish cash bail on Jan. 1, making Illinois the first state in the country to do so. Pritzker has celebrated the legislation as one that supports police departments with funds and equipment such as body cameras, and that the elimination of cash bail will prevent low-level criminals from sitting in jail for months.

