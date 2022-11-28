Veterans Day 2019 - handmade cards (copy)

A Manteno Veterans Home resident holds a handmade card from a Liberty Intermediate School student in 2019 during the Veterans Day ceremony at the Manteno Veterans Home. Such gestures are being sought for local veterans as part of Operation Rising Spirit.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

During this holiday season, the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs is again offering the opportunity for people to write uplifting notes to veterans as part of its Operations Rising Spirit Campaign.

“It is important for our veterans to know they are honored and appreciated every day,” said Senator Patrick Joyce, D- Essex, in a news release. “The Operation Rising Spirit campaign makes sure that message is relayed.”

Operation Rising Spirit was first launched in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to support residents who were unable to visit with family and friends.

