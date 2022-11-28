...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...West gales to 35 kt and significant waves to 7 ft
occasionally to 9 feet possible.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
A Manteno Veterans Home resident holds a handmade card from a Liberty Intermediate School student in 2019 during the Veterans Day ceremony at the Manteno Veterans Home. Such gestures are being sought for local veterans as part of Operation Rising Spirit.
During this holiday season, the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs is again offering the opportunity for people to write uplifting notes to veterans as part of its Operations Rising Spirit Campaign.
“It is important for our veterans to know they are honored and appreciated every day,” said Senator Patrick Joyce, D- Essex, in a news release. “The Operation Rising Spirit campaign makes sure that message is relayed.”
Operation Rising Spirit was first launched in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to support residents who were unable to visit with family and friends.
The successful campaign encourages veterans and facilitates their connection with the community through positive, uplifting notes sent to veterans’ homes in Anna, LaSalle, Chicago, Manteno and Quincy.
“I encourage community members and organizations to take a moment and write letters to veterans who deserve our support and well wishes,” Joyce said. “This is a small act of kindness that will be very appreciated, especially with the holiday season approaching.”
To participate, notes may be sent directly to the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs. Letters will be disseminated equally to the five homes:
The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs
Central Office
833 S. Spring St.
P.O. Box 19432
Springfield, IL 62794-9432
To send to local veterans, the address for the Manteno location is:
