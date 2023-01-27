Expansion of Medicaid for noncitizens sent to governor
Capitol News Illinois

SPRINGFIELD – A law recently signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker will extend the deadline for the state to transfer criminal defendants deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial from jail to a mental hospital.

That same bill, House Bill 240, also gives nursing homes in Illinois two more years to comply with minimum staffing levels implemented in 2022 before getting fined by the Department of Public Health.

Those are just two parts of a 67-page “omnibus” health care bill that passed the General Assembly on the final day of its recent lame duck session.

