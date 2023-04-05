Olivet Nazarene University campus

A student walks to class Tuesday on the Olivet Nazarene University campus. Last week, ONU announced a new financial aid package that will offer zero tuition for many Illinois students at the school.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

There were many times when students “found Olivet to be their perfect college fit, but they were unable to attend due to finances.”

Not so much any more.

Last week, Olivet Nazarene University announced a new financial aid package that will offer zero tuition for many Illinois students at the school.

Recommended for you