Police departments across not only Kankakee County but the state face a growing list of public safety concerns.

Law enforcement officials are sharing some strategies in combating crime and the challenges they see coming down the line.

On Tuesday morning in East St. Louis, Gov. J.B. Pritzker was on hand to announce a new Illinois State Police regional headquarters his administration said would be done in three to five years.

“It reflects what this region and all of Illinois deserve, communities where public safety works so all of our families can thrive,” Pritzker said Tuesday.

