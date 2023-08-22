Robert Harris drinks water in Houston in June during a heat wave in Texas. After record highs in states like Texas and Arizona, Chicago and surrounding areas are preparing for dangerous heat and humidity this week.
Monday afternoon, National Weather Service Chicago issued a news release on dangerous heat/humidity coming this week. According to the release, the worst conditions are expected Wednesday and Thursday.
An Excessive Heat Watch currently remains in effect for Wednesday and Thursday while a heat advisory remains in effect for this afternoon west and south of Chicago. Today’s average is expected to be around 100 degrees.
Key messages within the release stated:
• Period of oppressive and dangerous heat and humidity arrives by midweek.
• Heat builds back in today with peak heat indices of 100-105 degrees, mainly along and west of I-39.
• Worst conditions are expected Wednesday areawide, possibly extending into Thursday. Peak heat indices of 105-115 degrees are expected particularly on Wednesday.
With an Excessive Heat Watch, NWS Chicago urges people to reschedule outdoor activities and make sure that children, the elderly and pets have a place to cool off during the heat.
For an Excessive Heat Warning, NWS Chicago urges people to avoid heavy activity and direct sunlight, stay hydrated, find a cool indoor space and check on children, the elderly and pets.
Signs of heat exhaustion include: dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating, nausea and weakness. It’s encouraged to move to a cooler area, loosen clothing and sip cool water. Seek medical attention if symptoms don’t improve as heat exhaustion can lead to a heat stroke.
Signs of heat stroke include: confusion, dizziness, becoming unconscious. It’s encouraged to call 911, move a person experiencing heat stroke to a cooler area, loosen clothing and remove extra layers, and cool with water or ice.