Heat Wave Texas (copy)

Robert Harris drinks water in Houston in June during a heat wave in Texas. After record highs in states like Texas and Arizona, Chicago and surrounding areas are preparing for dangerous heat and humidity this week.

 Associated Press/File Photo

Monday afternoon, National Weather Service Chicago issued a news release on dangerous heat/humidity coming this week. According to the release, the worst conditions are expected Wednesday and Thursday.

An Excessive Heat Watch currently remains in effect for Wednesday and Thursday while a heat advisory remains in effect for this afternoon west and south of Chicago. Today’s average is expected to be around 100 degrees.

Key messages within the release stated:

