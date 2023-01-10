Ending a standoff that has lasted for years, Illinois farmers now have the right to repair their John Deere tractors themselves.

Deere and Co. and the American Farm Bureau Federation signed a memorandum of understanding [MOU] that outlines the company’s responsibility to provide tools and software outside their authorized repair centers.

Until now, owners of Deere farm equipment have been required to take it to authorized service facilities and use only authorized parts. The new agreement allows owners to not just repair their implements, but also allows them to access diagnostic tools.

Recommended for you