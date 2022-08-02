Glenbrook Hospital

 Glenbrook Hospital in Glenview, Illinois.

 
 Photo courtesy of the NorthShore University HealthSystem/The Center Square

A settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit filed by health care workers over a Chicago-area university system’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Chicago-based NorthShore University HealthSystem has agreed to pay more than 500 current and former health care workers a total of $10,337,500 as part of the terms of the settlement. It’s also changing its policy to accommodate religious exemption requests and rehiring former employees who were fired or forced to resign whose exemption requests were denied.

Represented by the nonprofit religious freedom organization Liberty Counsel, NorthShore employees sued, alleging they were discriminated against because they were denied religious exemptions from the company’s vaccine mandate. The settlement was filed Friday in the federal Northern District Court of Illinois.

