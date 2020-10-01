JOLIET — Chicagoland Speedway and Route 66 Raceway in Joliet will not host NASCAR series races or NHRA drag races in 2021, the track announced in a statement on its website.
Scott Paddock, Speedway and Raceway president, said in a statement that NASCAR will not have a Cup Series race next year. Paddock’s statement also said that NASCAR will not schedule an Xfinity Series, Gander Trucks or ARCA series race at the facility in 2021.
“As far as NASCAR racing at the Chicagoland Speedway, it’s difficult at this time to speculate on what 2022 might bring,” the statement said. “We will continue to work with NASCAR on potential future opportunities beyond 2021 and will keep you updated.
Finally, due to the corresponding impact on the shared resources between Chicagoland Speedway and Route 66 Raceway, and the future uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Route 66 Raceway will unfortunately not be hosting drag racing events in 2021.”
The Speedway, a 1.5-mile oval, held its first Cup series race on July 15, 2001. The Speedway has hosted NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and ARCA series races, adding the NASCAR truck series in 2009.
In 2011, NASCAR granted the Speedway the opening race in the Cup series playoffs, but later removed the playoff race from the Speedway’s schedule in 2018.
The adjacent Route 66 Raceway has held NHRA drag racing events since 1998.
