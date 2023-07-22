First day of spring
Barren trees sit near the Kankakee River. Indiana Department of Environmental Management determined there was no indication water intakes or wells have been affected after ethanol seeped into Dixon Ditch southwest of South Bend on July 5.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Environmental Management determined there was no indication water intakes or wells have been affected after ethanol seeped into Dixon Ditch southwest of South Bend on July 5, according to published reports.

IDEM also said no effects on aquatic life have been observed or any other apparent environmental impact, according to the report. IDEM confirmed the odorous black substance was determined to be ethanol.

The Dixon Ditch empties into the Kankakee River in St. Joseph County, just southwest of South Bend.

