Vaccinated educators and school staff are now entitled to COVID-specific sick days, and if they had to quarantine or stay home with a child in quarantine during the 2021-22 school year, their previously used sick time will be restored.
The new requirements are outlined in House Bill 1167, which Gov. JB Pritzker signed into law on Tuesday. The legislation affects more than 800 school districts statewide.
HB 1167 requires school districts, public universities and community colleges to pay educational support personnel and contractors during any school closure and provides paid administrative leave to vaccinated employees for purposes related to COVID-19.
The legislation is effective immediately.
“We want to ensure that our school children see the fewest disruptions to their in-person learning due to the public health crisis,” Pritzker said in a news release. “The bill I signed into law [Tuesday] fulfills that promise by guaranteeing that if a teacher has done their part to keep their classroom safe for their most vulnerable students, they won’t have to worry for a second about their pay or their paid time off should COVID-19 affect their livelihood.”
The legislation maintains wage protections for all hourly school employees, including but not limited to, custodians, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, classroom assistants, or administrative staff.
The protection applies for the entire 2021-22 school year, including any days that a school has already closed or switched to e-learning which caused the paraprofessional to go without pay or take their own earned paid time off.
“Our state is in the middle of a growing teacher and education employee shortage,” said Kathi Griffin, President of the Illinois Education Association, in a news release. “We have thousands of open public education positions right now. We need to be doing everything we can to attract young people to the profession and to also show those who’ve chosen education as their life’s work that they are respected.”
“Providing COVID administrative days and paycheck protection for hourly employees is one way we can do that,” Griffin continued. “House Bill 1167 would provide much needed relief to our teachers and support staff who’ve worked diligently to not only provide a quality education for students but also work to keep their students, schools and their communities safe over the past two years.”
