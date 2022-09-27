...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest to north winds up to 30 kt, significant waves
up to 9 ft, and occasional waves up to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Crops are not the only things growing on Illinois farmland. The value of farmland also continues to escalate, a new survey shows.
According to the survey by the Illinois Society of Professional Farm Managers, Illinois farmland values are up 18% over the past year.
Land broker and chair of the organization Luke Worrell said the surge began last year.
“If you put last year’s gains and then the first half of this year’s gains, in certain parts of the state and certain classifications, you are looking at a 40% jump in 18 months,” Worrell said.
Farmland values increased in neighboring states as well, up over 30% in Indiana and 29% in Iowa in the past year.
Worrell said there are several contributing factors to the rising prices.
“One, obviously commodity prices are up, so anytime those are up, potential for overall farm income can be up,” Worrell said. “Also, historically speaking, farmland values have typically been helped when there are inflationary times.”
Worrell said windmill contracts are also adding to the land values. Forty percent of managers surveyed had at least one farm with an arrangement with a wind company.
Most investors know the names of Warren Buffett and Bill Gates. Both are known for their desire to own farmland as an investment. Gates owns more than 240,000 acres of tillable farmland, and Buffett owns several farms, including one that reportedly is a massive family farm in Illinois near Pana.
The average investor doesn’t have the bankroll Buffett or Gates has to buy acres of farmland, but they can participate in investing by purchasing shares of farmland or agricultural mutual funds or exchange-traded funds.
In Illinois, farmland is assessed for property taxes based on its ability to produce income, or its agricultural value. A farm building is assessed at one-third of the value that it contributes to the farm’s productivity.
The survey showed in the last 18 months cash rents have jumped 25% and are projected to increase as much as $17 per acre in 2023. The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that about 30% of U.S. farmland is rented out by owners who serve as landlords and aren’t involved in farming.
Half of those responding to the survey believe prices have reached a plateau, but Worrell said there’s room for more growth.
“If we are going to come down, we would like to come down gradually and not be overly volatile, but I see the rest of this year being strong,” Worrell said.
