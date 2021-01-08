The jackpots continue to roll, and the next drawing for Mega Millions has prizes valued at nearly a billion dollars, with a $510 million Mega Millions jackpot and a $470 million Powerball jackpot up for grabs, according to a press release.
Combined, the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are $980 million and players across the nation are swooping in to be in with a chance to win big, the press release said.
January has a history of being a lucky month for Mega Millions players. There have been 16 Mega Millions jackpots won during the month of January across the U.S. since the game launched in 2002. That includes three of the top Mega Millions prizes: $451 million on Jan. 5, 2018; $437 million on Jan. 1, 2019; and $380 million on Jan. 14, 2011.
January 2021 is turning out to be a great month for Illinois players as well, according to a press release. So far this month, 57,665 Mega Millions prizes have been won across the state.
The next Mega Millions drawing is tonight (Friday, Jan. 8) with an estimated $510 million jackpot. If won, it would be the seventh largest jackpot in the game’s history. To play Mega Millions, players select five numbers from 1 to 70 and one Mega Ball number from 1 to 25. There are nine prize tiers, ranging from $2 to the jackpot.
Tickets can be purchased in-store, online, and on the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app.
Tonight's drawing will be at 10 p.m.
