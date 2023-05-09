Uber

The measure would apply to all rideshare companies like Uber, Lyft and Turro, but would not apply to carriers that carry more than eight passengers at one time.

 Reuters/File

A measure to remove an exemption for rideshare companies and group them with other common carriers like taxi cabs is advancing at the Illinois State Capitol.

State Rep. Jennifer-Gong Gershowitz, D-Glenview, introduced House Bill 2231, which would set up a new standard for companies like Uber and Lyft by getting rid of an exemption that says rideshare companies are not responsible for their passengers’ safety.

The measure comes after an Illinois woman says she was sexually assaulted by her rideshare driver and sued the company but lost in court due to those companies not being legally responsible for her safety.

Andrew Hensel reports on issues in Chicago and Statewide. He has been with The Center Square News since April of 2021 and was previously with The Joliet Slammers.

