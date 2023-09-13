Corn harvest (copy) (copy) (copy)

The early summer drought is expected to an impact on the 2023 corn harvest, which is anticipated to begin here in the next few weeks. Statewide, corn yields are projected to be 198 bushels per acre, down 16 bushels from 2022.

 Illinois Farm Bureau photo/Catrina Rawson

It’s that time of year again as farmers venture out into the fields for fall harvest.

Harvesting is less than 5% finished as crop conditions deteriorated recently due to continued warm and dry weather. According to the latest crop progress and condition report, just 10% of the Illinois corn crop is in excellent condition.

Mark Schleusener, Illinois state statistician with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, reports corn yields will be about 198 bushels per acre.

