Tax forms (copy)

Those who paid income and/or property taxes in 2021 will soon see rebates.

 Associated Press/Keith Srakocic

Illinois residents will soon be seeing tax rebates in their bank accounts thanks to the Illinois Department of Revenue and Gov. JB Pritzker. The state will begin sending those checks out on Monday.

There are two rebates — an individual income tax rebate and a property tax rebate. Taxpayers would've had to file a tax return in 2021 to be eligible.

The income tax rebate is $50 per person. Taxpayers will also get $100 per dependent with a maximum of $300. So a married couple with three or more dependents will receive $400 maximum. A married couple with no dependents will get $100.

