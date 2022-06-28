On the eve of the general primary election, dozens turned out to the Kankakee County Courthouse in response to the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade.
Organized by the Illinois Democratic Women of Kankakee County, the rally titled “My Body, My Choice, My Vote,” brought out a gamut of ages. The rally kicked off at 5:30 p.m. with protesters walking up and down East Court Street with signs while chanting statements such as, “My body, my choice,” “Hands off my body” and “They won’t stop at Roe.”
The latter is in reference to the concern many have about what this means for other rights currently in place.
“They don’t plan on stopping at this; they plan on taking people’s rights away totally,” said Joann Ford-Box, of Kankakee, referencing concerns over cases such as Brown v. Board of Education [which established racial segregation in public schools was unconstitutional] and Loving v. Virginia [legalization of same-sex marriages] being overturned.
Ford-Box is a former longtime Kankakee City Council member.
The Associated Press has reported Vice President Kamala Harris has spent recent weeks sounding the alarm that upending Roe could create precedent for new restrictions on everything from contraception and in vitro fertilization to gay marriage — and that states restricting such things also are leading the way in new limits on the right to vote.
MONDAY’S RALLY
As participants marched outside the courthouse, a number of cars driving by shared honks of support. While there was no counter-protest, the group was met with booing from an individual walking down the street.
Participants continued to join as the rally went on, with about 50 to 60 people involved by 6 p.m. A number of individuals walked over to the clerk’s office for early voting in the general primary.
Several political candidates attended the rally and shared their thoughts.
Al Whitmon, of Bourbonnais, is on the ballot for precinct committeeman for Bourbonnais 18 in the first congressional district and put it simply, “I’m here to help.” He shared he’s a retired teamster and is “pro labor,” sharing his involvement with Kankakee Friends of Labor.
Gary Ciaccio, committee-person candidate for Kankakee 5, is a member of the IDW of Kankakee County and said he was pleased with the number of people who showed up.
“This is just the start of taking away people’s rights,” he said. “We need to stop it now because they’re not done with this.”
At the end of his statement, he introduced Erin Slone — one of the two Democratic Party candidates seeking to unseat Republican 79th Illinois House District State Rep. Jackie Haas — sharing that Slone is pro-choice.
Slone said she is a longtime donor and volunteer for Planned Parenthood and “was so excited to get into this fight” for state representative.
“Luckily the Democrats in Springfield, they planned for this day, though we thought it would never come, so that if Roe was ever overturned, women in Illinois would still have the right to choice, and we have that now because of those forward-thinking politicians,” she said.
“We are going to continue to fight to make sure that every person, every woman, has the right to make any kind of choice, the destiny for their body.”
She continued, “It does not belong with the courts, it does not belong with the politicians, it belongs with the woman. I’m here to fight, I’ll continue to fight.”
She touched on the concerns of other issues being under scrutiny, saying, “Now they’re talking about contraception; now they’re talking about same-sex marriage. … We need to be able to show up en masse so that they know that this is not a state to mess with [and not to] mess with any of us.”
Being that the announcement of the overturn came Friday, IDW of Kankakee County worked quickly to organize Monday night’s event. Marlene Aumiller, the group’s communications secretary, has been in the position since the organization’s founding nearly three years ago.
“A lot of it is just showing the community that a lot of us feel passionately about this and, if they also are, they’re not alone,” Aumiller said.
It wasn’t just politicians and IDW members holding signs, but a large percentage of participants in their teens and twenties. One, a 17-year-old from Bourbonnais, shared her reason for being there was because of a history of experiencing sexual assault.
“I am a victim of sexual assault. The first time I was ever harassed was at the prime age of 6,” the girl said. “The first time I was raped was at 14.
“That was the only time, thank goodness. It’s been a long process, and I’m finally at the point where I can talk about it. But, if I were to have [gotten impregnated by] my abuser and have been forced to have kept it, it would’ve been a longer process, and I don’t know if I would still be here because I do struggle with mental illness.”
She added, “This is something I feel very strongly about. If someone has strong feelings towards it, I don’t think they should worry about what I do personally because they don’t know my life story.”
During the rally, an announcement was made for another rally happening in the same location at 6 p.m. Wednesday, which will be hosted by the Kankakee County Democratic Party. The event is titled “Rally To Support Women’s Rights.”
