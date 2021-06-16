Juneteenth will become an official Illinois state holiday next year after Gov. JB Pritzker signed House Bill 3922 into law today, declaring it “National Freedom Day.”
The new law, effective Jan. 1, 2022, will make Juneteenth a paid holiday for state employees and public school educators when the date falls on a weekday. Since June 19, 2022, falls on a Sunday, the first paid state holiday for Juneteenth will be in 2023.
Starting with this Saturday’s Juneteenth, the state will fly U.S. flags covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act at half-staff on the holiday and raise a Juneteenth flag over the State Capitol in Springfield.
Juneteenth refers to the historical date June 19, 1865, when the last Black enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learned they were free from Union soldiers, about two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed and two months after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered.
Frances Lewis, the contact liaison and treasurer for the Juneteenth Celebration Community Council in Kankakee, said that the council is excited about the announcement and it has added more support to the current week of events celebrating Juneteenth.
"We think it's awesome. It's well-past-due and well-deserved. I was just reading that they're looking at making it a national holiday, as well," Lewis said.
The U.S. Senate passed a similar bill Tuesday making Juneteenth a federal holiday, which is expected to pass the House and be signed by President Joe Biden.
“I think it’s a great thing and hopefully we can get it to be national,” said Theodis Pace, president of the Kankakee County branch of the NAACP.
“I applaud them, the lawmakers who passed the bill, because I know it’s been on the governor’s desk for a while.”
The JCCC hosted an event Monday, Flag Day, honoring the Juneteenth flag, the American flag and the POW flag. Wednesday night was a midweek prayer session. The week concludes with Saturday's parade and festival.
"We've gotten more calls from people wanting to be involved with the parade and activities and everything," Lewis said of the holiday announcement. "It's an opportunity to get more support from individuals and make more people aware of what's going on in our community."
The 10 a.m. Juneteenth Parade on Saturday will be immediately followed by a noon Freedom Festival at Pioneer Park. Lewis said that the news of the state holiday will be part of the day.
"It's going to be coming up in the speeches as well as we'll be [handing out] flyers with information on it so that people are aware.” Lewis said. “Education is a key to our organization and the more we educate the people on what's going on with our nationality, it's all the better."
Similarly, Pace said he hopes the state holiday will help increase education about “all of the hard-fought battles we have faced … regarding equity, diversity and inclusion” and the complicated end of slavery beyond the Emancipation Proclamation.
Prizker made the announcement near a rare copy of the proclamation signed by Lincoln and then Secretary of State William Seward on display at The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.
“It brings me exceptional pride to sign into law the declaration of Juneteenth as a formal state holiday in Illinois, making us one of the few states in the nation to give it the full status it deserves," Pritzker said.
Many states and communities celebrate Juneteenth ceremonially as a way to commemorate the freedom of enslaved people in the United States, but only some states recognize it as an official state holiday.
