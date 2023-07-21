Classroom stock

Illinois lawmakers discuss staffing issues at schools. 

 iStock/tiero

Illinois lawmakers are working on addressing school staffing issues.

Officials representing speech pathologists, nurses and special education teachers met with the Illinois House Elementary & Secondary Education Committee Thursday to discuss the need for more workers.

Illinois State Board of Education numbers show 7,188 unfilled teaching positions across the state, resulting in a 3.47% vacancy rate.

