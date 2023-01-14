Solar Farm (copy)

The solar farm on Splear Road in rural Kankakee is one of a growing number of solar farms in Kankakee County. 

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

SPRINGFIELD — A bill that limits Illinois counties’ power to regulate wind and solar farms is headed to the governor’s desk after the previous General Assembly approved the measure.

Sponsors of House Bill 4412 in the 102nd General Assembly that ended Tuesday say it is needed to attain the state’s renewable energy goals.

“It’s been clear that we need to do some permitting reforms that will provide reasonable limits on the restrictions that counties can place on the construction of renewable energy,” state Rep. Robyn Gable, D-Evanston, said.

Recommended for you