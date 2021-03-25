Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50 mph inland and up to 50 to 55 mph near Lake Michigan expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 5 AM CDT Friday. The strongest winds are forecast from about 9 PM and later. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tent structures may also become unstable or be blown down. Small tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel will be hazardous for high profile vehicles, especially on west to east roads. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&