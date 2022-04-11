SPRINGFIELD — Illinois lawmakers approved a $46.5 billion budget early Saturday that includes $1.8 billion in election-year tax relief and a $1 billion deposit into the state’s rainy day fund.
The Illinois Senate approved the budget plan on a 34-19 vote late Friday, while the House worked through the night before giving its approval early Saturday on a 72-42 vote.
The budget relies on a robust post-pandemic economy and health tax revenues to include $1.8 billion in mostly temporary tax cuts that track closely with Gov. JB Pritzker’s election year proposal last winter.
The plan includes a direct payment to Illinois residents making less than $200,000 per year or $400,000 per year for couples filing jointly. Each taxpayer would receive $50, plus $100 for each dependent child, capped at three.
The budget also includes more than $200 million for new public safety initiatives that answer Republican criticism that Democrats were not doing enough to address rising crime.
The budget plan, which also puts $1 billion into a state “rainy day” fund, now awaits Pritzker’s signature. It would go into effect on July 1, the start of the state’s fiscal year.
Tax relief plan
Sen. Michael Hastings, D-Frankfort, in the Senate Executive Committee hailed the tax relief package as “probably one of the largest savings to taxpayers that we’ve seen in the last decade.”
All but a handful of Republicans voted for the measure, though the GOP criticized it for consisting of mostly temporary tax relief.
In addition to the direct payments to taxpayers, it would also permanently expand the earned income tax credit to 20 percent of the federal credit, up from 18 percent, at a cost of roughly $100 million per year. It would extend EITC eligibility to noncitizens who have an individual taxpayer identification number rather than a Social Security number.
It also calls for doubling the property tax rebate to qualifying homeowners, up to $300 per household, suspending a 2-3 cent motor fuel tax increase for six months, and suspending a 1 percent grocery tax for a year.
The motor fuel tax is the main funding source for road construction projects, so revenues lost from it would be replaced from other state funds.
The budget would also suspend the sales tax on back-to-school items and qualifying clothing items for a 10-day period, Aug. 5-14.
Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.
