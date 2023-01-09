Illinois legislature salaries
 Hannah Meisel for Capitol News Illinois

SPRINGFIELD — Officials at the highest levels of state government appear set to receive substantial pay raises this month after the House and Senate passed a budget bill that would also advance a $400 million business incentive fund proposal pushed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Under the bill, lawmaker salaries would increase to $85,000 annually, up from just over $73,345 — a nearly 16% increase to their base salary. Lawmakers also receive per diem reimbursements and stipends for leadership positions. Additionally, the measure would add new leadership positions within any caucus that maintains a supermajority — which Democrats currently do — that are eligible for stipends.

The state’s constitutional officers are also slated to receive raises under the bill, creating a frantic timeline for lawmakers in the General Assembly to send the bill to the governor to sign before 11:30 a.m. Monday, when those officers are scheduled to be sworn in to their new terms.

