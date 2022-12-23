Assault weapons hearing Dec. 20
Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart (right) and other law enforcement officials testify before a House committee Tuesday as members consider a bill to ban high-power, high-capacity weapons in Illinois.
 Courtesy of blueroomstream.com

SPRINGFIELD – Some of the state’s leading law enforcement officials on Tuesday urged lawmakers to pass a statewide ban on high-power, high-capacity weapons, which they say are growing in prevalence in Illinois.

“What the public asks members of the law enforcement community to do each and every day is stunning, knowing full well that the cars we're approaching, the houses we're entering, have some of the most lethal weapons you've ever seen, ever. And they keep getting worse,” Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart told the House Judiciary-Criminal Committee during a third hearing on proposed legislation.

The committee is considering House Bill 5855, a proposal by Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield. It would ban the possession and sale of a long list of firearms that would be defined as “assault weapons” as well as high-capacity magazines and devices that make a semi-automatic gun fire like a fully automatic weapon.

