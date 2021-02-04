Weather Alert

...Combination of Accumulating Snow and Blowing Snow into this Evening with Blowing Snow Continuing into Friday... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Periods of snow through mid evening with an additional 1 to 2 inches possible. West winds will gust as high as 45 mph this evening, and this will result in significant blowing and drifting snow. The worst conditions are expected this evening. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. * WHEN...Through noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on potentially low visibility due to snow and blowing snow along with snow and ice covered roads. Conditions will be hazardous during this evening's commute. Blowing snow could continue to impact the Friday morning commute in primarily open areas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Illinois, the latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Indiana, the latest road conditions for Indiana are available by calling 1-800-261-7623. &&