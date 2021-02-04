Eighty-eight percent of precinct committeemen of the LaSalle County Republican Central Committee voted in favor of censuring U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger on Tuesday, according to a Wednesday press release from Chairman Larry Smith.
Kinzinger remains in the nation's political spotlight after condemning President Trump on Twitter after the Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol and being one of 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach Trump under the charge of “incitement of insurrection” on Jan. 13.
At the LaSalle County committee meeting, members were allowed 2 minutes each to voice their opinion on the censure, the press release said. Smith said many of the comments echoed two common themes: Kinzinger has not met with their committee in over six years and voted to impeach Trump.
"The censure disavows Kinzinger for acting contrary to the values of LaSalle County Republican Central Committee," Smith said in the press release.
“While Capitol Police Officer [Brian] Sicknick was being honored in state for his ultimate sacrifice — defending our democracy — the LaSalle County GOP was condemning Congressman Kinzinger for trying to hold the president accountable for the actions that led to his death,” Kinzinger spokeswoman Maura Gillespie told Politico's Illinois Playbook.
The La Salle County Republican Central Committee has voted to censure @RepKinzinger. pic.twitter.com/GvhtOCXuRK— La Salle County Republican Party (@lasallecntyGOP) February 4, 2021
In Rockford, a member of the executive committee of the Winnebago County Republican Central Committee is calling on the local GOP to institute a similar censure, according to the Rockford Register Star.
Rich Miller of Capitol Fax tweeted Wednesday night that Grundy County's committee voted against censuring Kinzinger 11-2.
Rep. David Welter: The Grundy GOP voted 2 yes and 11 no on censure of Congressman Kinzinger at monthly meeting tonight.— Rich Miller (@capitolfax) February 4, 2021
