Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., speaks as the House debates the objection to confirm the Electoral College vote from Pennsylvania, at the U.S. Capitol early Thursday morning. In the hours following the chaos at the Capitol, Kinzinger called for the president’s removal from office.

 House Television via AP

Eighty-eight percent of precinct committeemen of the LaSalle County Republican Central Committee voted in favor of censuring U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger on Tuesday, according to a Wednesday press release from Chairman Larry Smith.

Kinzinger remains in the nation's political spotlight after condemning President Trump on Twitter after the Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol and being one of 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach Trump under the charge of “incitement of insurrection” on Jan. 13.

At the LaSalle County committee meeting, members were allowed 2 minutes each to voice their opinion on the censure, the press release said. Smith said many of the comments echoed two common themes: Kinzinger has not met with their committee in over six years and voted to impeach Trump.

"The censure disavows Kinzinger for acting contrary to the values of LaSalle County Republican Central Committee," Smith said in the press release.

“While Capitol Police Officer [Brian] Sicknick was being honored in state for his ultimate sacrifice — defending our democracy — the LaSalle County GOP was condemning Congressman Kinzinger for trying to hold the president accountable for the actions that led to his death,” Kinzinger spokeswoman Maura Gillespie told Politico's Illinois Playbook.

In Rockford, a member of the executive committee of the Winnebago County Republican Central Committee is calling on the local GOP to institute a similar censure, according to the Rockford Register Star

Rich Miller of Capitol Fax tweeted Wednesday night that Grundy County's committee voted against censuring Kinzinger 11-2. 

