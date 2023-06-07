Drought

A central Illinois corn and soybean farmer cultivates his field in preparation for spring planting in Waverly, Ill.

 The Center Square/Seth Perlman

Illinois is experiencing drought conditions, which means residents should not light fireworks, be careful with cigarettes and campfires. Dry conditions mean risk of wildfires.

The state officially has been declared D-1 on the drought scale, University of Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford said. That means the risk of wildfire and more mindful water usage.

“Much of central Illinois, from the Quad Cities to Danville, and all the northeast corner, the Chicagoland area, are currently in moderate drought conditions. As is western Illinois along the Missouri border,” Ford told The Center Square.

Recommended for you