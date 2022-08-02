...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/ TO
7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 108 degrees expected.
* WHERE...In Indiana, Lake, Porter, Newton, Jasper and Benton
Counties. In Illinois, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois and Ford
Counties.
* WHEN...From 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/ to 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...High temperatures and humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
SPRINGFIELD — Keep track of that nanny’s time and be sure to pay time-and-a-half for overtime.
Illinoisans who employ domestic workers like nannies, caregivers or housekeepers have new policies they must follow like paying state’s minimum wage law. New rules finalized by the Illinois Department of Labor announced effective Monday include ensuring overtime pay, meal times and rest periods.
“The General Assembly has established that domestic workers deserve the same core labor protections as workers in other industries,” IDOL Acting Director Jane Flanagan said. “With these rules, we hope to make domestic workers’ rights on-the-job clearer and help domestic employers understand their obligations under the law.”
The rules can be found in the Illinois Register and could be reviewed by the bipartisan Joint Committee on Administrative Rules, a legislative body that oversees administrative rule making.
Among the updates, the rules define that a bona fide meal break is 20 minutes and the employer shall maintain pay and time records for domestic workers.
“In the absence of accurate employer time records, a domestic worker need only produce sufficient evidence to demonstrate the amount and extent of compensable time worked as a just and reasonable inference,” the rule states. “Credible testimony by the employee is sufficient evidence. The employer must then produce evidence of the exact amount of work or time earned or produce evidence to negate the reasonable inferences drawn from the employee's evidence.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.