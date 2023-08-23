John Bevis
John Bevis

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

During Tuesday’s Kankakee County Board’s Executive Committee meeting, board member Rosemary Foster asked John Bevis, the county health administrator, what the recommendations were on wearing masks to protect oneself from the COVID-19 virus.

“Here recently, I saw on the news that COVID is creeping up a little bit,” she said. “A couple of my friends have contracted it again. Should we be putting our masks back on?”

Bevis said there are no recommendations by the Illinois Department of Health on wearing masks.

