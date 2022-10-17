Jesse White (copy)

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White.

 Associated Press

KANKAKEE — A Soldiers’ Reunion event is being planned at Kankakee Community College in conjunction with Veteran’s Day.

The program will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, and is designed to both honor — and help — veterans of all ages and branches of the service.

The event is being organized by a volunteer committee chaired by Dr. Leonard Porter and co-chaired by Dan Horton, a chaplain with Uplifted Care. Other key organizers include Jason Rodriguez of the Kankakee Community College Veterans Services Department and Maurice Sullivan, coordinator of Student Life and Development at KCC.

