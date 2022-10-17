...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds to 40 kt and
significant waves to 14 ft occasionally to 18 feet expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
KANKAKEE — A Soldiers’ Reunion event is being planned at Kankakee Community College in conjunction with Veteran’s Day.
The program will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, and is designed to both honor — and help — veterans of all ages and branches of the service.
The event is being organized by a volunteer committee chaired by Dr. Leonard Porter and co-chaired by Dan Horton, a chaplain with Uplifted Care. Other key organizers include Jason Rodriguez of the Kankakee Community College Veterans Services Department and Maurice Sullivan, coordinator of Student Life and Development at KCC.
Porter said that KCC President Dr. Michael Boyd has given the institution’s full support to help the event succeed.
The activity will feature several speakers, messages and remarks throughout the day, but the core of the activity will be five seminars planned to address concerns veterans may have. The seminars, set for 10:30 a.m. to noon, will discuss suicide prevention among veterans; Post Traumatic Stress Disorder; family life in veterans’ homes; women veterans; and physical health challenges veterans face.
Eric Peterson, founder of Project Headspace and Timing and a veteran of the War in Afghanistan, and Kourtney Hopkins, Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs Women Veterans Coordinator, will lead the suicide prevention seminar.
Ben Bydalek, of the Vietnam War Exhibit and Education Center in Melbourne, Fla., along with representatives of the Chicago Heights Veterans’ Center, will direct the PTSD event.
Manuel and Yolanda Gonzalez, a husband-and-wife team, will discuss veterans’ families. Manuel is a retired Air Force veteran.
Marita Tetter, an Army veteran, and Billie Burrell, from a family of veterans, will discuss women veterans.
The Rev. Alan Roundtree, a double amputee, and Joseph Thomas, the drugs and alcohol director of the Brandon House Rehabilitation Center, will discuss the physical challenges veterans face with their health.
Later in the day there will be a blessing ceremony where all will receive embroidered shawls that have been donated. The ceremony will be conducted by chaplain Dan Horton of Uplifted Care, himself an Air Force veteran; the Rev. Thomas Ervin, assistant pastor of Kankakee’s Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church; and the Rev. Jaime Canty, a Chicago veteran and the godson of Rosa Parks.
Another major part of the event will honor Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White with a Life Achievement award after lunch. White has said he will attend. White is a veteran himself, having served with the 101st Airborne.
White, 88, has been elected to six terms as Illinois Secretary of State, but he is retiring this year. Porter also hopes to have other honorees at the event.
The Reunion has a substantial list of other activities and speakers.
• Lunch is free and provided by Que-It-Up Barbecue Catering. The lunch, which includes grilled chicken, ribs, pasta and sausage, is in conjunction with the Juneteenth Celebration Community Council.
• The Rev. Jaime Canty will offer a special remembrance for the families of POW/MIA soldiers.
• Ben Bydalek will have a prayer of gratitude, peace and thanksgiving.
• Pastor Jason Perry of Pembroke, the author of nine books, will be the morning keynote speaker.
• The Rev. Dave Robinson of Genesis Community Ministries in Kankakee will give the closing remarks and benediction.
