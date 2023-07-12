Today, Kankakee’s Leonard Porter will be part of an Honor Flight to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The flight has been nearly four years in the making. Porter, who served in combat in Vietnam in 1968 and 1969, was set to go before the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily stalled the program.

Honor Flight Chicago had been sending one flight a month from Midway in Chicago to Washington each May, June, July and August. The Honor Flight program started with transporting World War II veterans to that memorial, but steadily expanded to include Korean War veterans. Beginning in 2019 they added Vietnam War vets.

