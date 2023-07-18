For more than a year, the Kankakee Public Library has been looking to expand its reach through the use of TikTok and other social media platforms, giving a near-real-time look at what the library has to offer.

The library drew more than 1 million views — and a comment from actor Kevin Bacon — on a video featuring what the library would look like if it were a Wes Anderson movie.

Its latest video features a face everyone will recognize: that of former President Barack Obama.

