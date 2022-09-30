Community needs assessment 2022 (copy)

A for sale sign adorns the front yard of a home on the market in Kankakee in March 2021. Kankakee County has been issued a tentative property assessment equalization factor of 1.0000.

Kankakee County has been issued a tentative property assessment equalization factor of 1.0000, according to David Harris, Director of the Illinois Department of Revenue.

The property assessment equalization factor, often called the “multiplier,” is the method used to achieve uniform property assessments among counties, as required by law.

This equalization is particularly important because some of the state’s 6,600 local taxing districts overlap into two or more counties [e.g. school districts, junior college districts, fire protection districts].

