Kankakee County Convention & Visitor's Bureau annual meeting (copy)
Buy Now

Nicole Gavin, executive director of the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau, shares last year’s numbers during the annual report luncheon in July at the Majestic in downtown Kankakee.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Daily Journal staff report

Visit Kankakee County recently announced that the area generated a local economic impact of $171.6 million and contributed to an increase in visitor spending across Illinois in 2022.

In addition, this boost in tourism contributed $6.6 million in local tax revenue while directly supporting 1,229 jobs in the tourism and hospitality industry, according to the latest data provided by Tourism Economics, a global tourism research firm, which measures the number of visitors as well as their impact on Illinois’ economy during the 2022 calendar year.

Recommended for you