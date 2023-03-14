Supreme Court SAFE-T Act hearing

Deputy Solicitor General Alex Hemmer with the attorney general’s office argues before the Illinois Supreme Court Tuesday in Springfield. Hemmer defended the cash bail provisions contained in the SAFE-T Act criminal justice reform that a lower court ruled unconstitutional last year. Also pictured are House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch (seated to Hemmer’s right) and Attorney General Kwame Raoul (far right). Welch and Raoul are both defendants in the lawsuit.

 Blueroomstream.com via Capitol News Illinois

SPRINGFIELD – The state’s highest court heard arguments Tuesday in a case that could drastically alter the legal landscape for criminal defendants who are incarcerated as they await trial.

It’s the latest development in the ongoing legal challenge to the pretrial detention provisions of the SAFE-T Act criminal justice reform – short for Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today. – which the high court put on hold in December just hours before it was scheduled to take effect.

The case pits Illinois’ attorney general, legislative leaders and governor, who wish to uphold the pretrial detention overhaul, against state’s attorneys and sheriffs representing 64 counties who say the legislature should have put a constitutional amendment to voters if they wanted to make such a change.

Recommended for you