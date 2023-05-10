SPRINGFIELD – A single justice of the U.S. Supreme Court is now weighing whether to block Illinois’ assault weapons ban from being enforced while the case is being heard in the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who hears applications from the Seventh Circuit, could decide on her own whether to issue an emergency injunction or she could refer the question to the full court for consideration.

The case involves both the state’s ban on assault weapons and large capacity magazines as well as a local ordinance in the city of Naperville. Both laws were enacted in response to a mass shooting at an Independence Day parade last year in Highland Park. Although the state ban was temporarily blocked by the courts, both laws are currently in effect.

Recommended for you