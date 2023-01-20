Illinois Semiautomatic Weapons Ban Lawsuit

FILE - Assault weapons are seen for sale at Capitol City Arms Supply on Jan. 16, 2013 in Springfield, Ill. Legal challenges to Illinois' semiautomatic weapons ban began Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, with a federal complaint that the eight-day-old law prohibits “commonly possessed” and constitutionally protected guns and a state court pleading questioning the law's exemptions based on a person's employment. 

 AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A judge issued a temporary restraining order Friday blocking the new Illinois law banning assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines.

Effingham County Judge Joshua Morrison issued the order after former Republican candidate for attorney general Tom DeVore sued to block the law. DeVore said he's representing hundreds of people from dozens of counties who argue the law violates their constitutional rights.

Morrison's ruling only applies to 850 plaintiffs listed in the lawsuit in Effingham County and four licensed gun dealers.

